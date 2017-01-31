Man shot and killed on Tully Road in San Jose
San Jose police are investigating a homicide on Tuesday night when a man was shot and killed on Tully Road, Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.
The organizers of the Titans of Mavericks big wave surf contest have filed for bankruptcy.
Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos is expected to be met by protests when he speaks Wednesday at the University of California at Berkel…
The Santa Clara Board of Supervisors approved a lawsuit Tuesday night that will be filed against President Trump challenging his immigration…
Alameda County sheriff’s deputies are helping search for an inmate who escaped from out-of-state law enforcement deputies in Hayward this mo…
Neil Gorsuch, named Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, is known for his clear, colloquial writing, advo…
Sierra LaMar was 15 years old when she disappeared while on her way to catch the bus to school in Morgan Hill on March 16, 2012.
A source tells the Los Angeles Times that Goldman Sachs is backing out of a deal to build a stadium in Las Vegas for the Oakland Raiders.
ALAMEDA (KRON)- Shelter in place in Alameda Wednesday due to police activity. Police activity in 2000 block of Buena Vista Ave, police advis…
Delaware prisons have been put on lockdown following a reported hostage taking at the state’s maximum security facility.
A former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader has filed a federal lawsuit alleging NFL executives and team owners are conspiring to suppress wage…
A piece of jewelry has a whole new meaning for one Kansas family.
KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the courtroom for Day 3 of the Sierra LaMar murder trial.
Police are searching for three men who robbed a man of his cellphone Tuesday morning in San Francisco.
A coroner says a 5-month-old Pennsylvania girl starved to death in her bassinet after her parents died of drug overdoses.
Some people are willing to pay top dollar to get a glimpse of one groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, in Pennsylvania.
On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich the latest on the Raiders move, the Super Bowl and Marshawn…
Three boats caught fire and one sunk Tuesday morning in Santa Cruz, according to officials with the Santa Cruz Fire Department.
Two luxury electric vehicles — the Tesla Model S and the BMW i3 — fell short of getting the highest safety ratings in new crash tests by the…
Traffic at all three major Bay Area airports increased significantly last year, airport officials announced this week.
