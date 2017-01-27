VIDEO: 5 travel ban detainees released from SFO
Four individuals who were detained at San Francisco International Airport in the wake of the travel ban have been released, according to air…
A second day of protests against President Trump’s travel ban is underway at San Francisco International Airport and at least four other Cal…
California Gov. Jerry Brown this month recommended spending over $50 million in his proposed budget for marijuana regulation.
Sunday morning went from sour to sweet for two nine-year-old girls whose lemonade stand was robbed in Sebastopol.
Over 20 activists with a global grassroots animal rights network interrupted a Saturday night showing of “A Dog’s Purpose” in a Berkeley mov…
A San Francisco-based ride service hops in the driver seat of the local protest against President Trump’s travel ban.
To build his highly touted deportation force, President Donald Trump is reviving a long-standing program that deputizes local officers to en…
As New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady prepares for his seventh Super Bowl, his father is busy speaking out against National Football…
MARTINEZ (KRON)—A gas leak has been detected Sunday afternoon in downtown Martinez, according to police. The incident was reported near Stat…
LONDON (AP) — Anger and dismay, along with congratulations from Europe’s far-right, rippled across the world Sunday as politicians, communit…
President Donald Trump’s immigration order sowed more chaos and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, pani…
Anger and dismay, along with congratulations from Europe’s far-right, rippled across the world Sunday as politicians, community leaders and …
Just a few days ago, Enrique Pena Nieto was a pariah president, dogged by protests and cursed with the lowest approval rating for a Mexican …
“A Dog’s Purpose” has underperformed slightly at the box office as it opened in theaters amid controversy over animal treatment on set and c…
Volkswagen’s luxury Audi brand is recalling more than 576,000 vehicles in the U.S. for two separate defects.
One person is suffering life-threatening injuries after a possible DUI car crash in Vallejo Sunday morning, according to Vallejo Police Depa…
At least 1,200 men in ceremonial attire danced at a mainly Zulu gathering in South Africa on Sunday, wearing a mix of hides of illegally hun…
A federal judge issued an emergency order Saturday night temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to Presiden…
A shooting Saturday night in Antioch left one man in critical condition, according to the Antioch Police Department.
Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and put some extra distance on the all-time list between himself and Rafael Nadal, the man he be…
