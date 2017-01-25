Trump to sign order targeting sanctuary cities like San Francisco
President Donald Trump is expected to begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, including one that targets sanctuary cit…
Draft order shows Trump plans to suspend issuing visas to citizens of 7 Muslim-majority countries for at least 30 days.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will use his executive authority Wednesday to jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall…
The search continued this morning for a missing Tracy woman whose car went into Alameda Creek east of Freemont on Saturday morning.
KRON4 has talked to Bay Area residents who are upset with President Trump’s executive order on defunding sanctuary cities, but on Wednesday …
(KRON) — Mary Tyler Moore, the star of TV’s beloved “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” whose comic realism helped revolutionize the depiction of wo…
LIVERMORE (KRON)—Seven cars have been stolen within the past two days in Livermore, according police. Two cars were stolen on Tuesday betwee…
The prices for rentals in the Bay Area are through the roof and have been for awhile.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 37 in Marin County have reopened Wednesday night.
A tree fell on a car with a woman inside on Crow Canyon Road in Castro Valley on Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patr…
After the holidays of wretched excess, too many sweets and too much alcohol, some of us are making New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier a…
San Jose immigrant rights groups speak out against President Donald Trump
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—One driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs on Wednesday morning in South San Fran…
Kevin Durant scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry added 28 points on six 3-pointers in his annual homecoming game…
Following a series of celebrity deaths in 2016, Demetrios Hrysikos decided to start an online campaign to save actress Betty White.
FAIRFIELD (KRON)—Two suspects who allegedly stole a package from the front porch of a home in Fairfield on Wednesday morning have been arres…
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president is “considering” canceling next week’s visit to Washington following President Donald Trump’s order …
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk is already going high, and now he says he’s going low. Subterranean, apparently. Just weeks after suddenly twee…
(AP)—The Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time Wednesday, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive f…
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California’s governing board opened a two-day meeting Wednesday where the key issue is a tuition hike…
