Large crowd gathers in SF for Women's March
A large crowd has come from all over the Bay Area to San Francisco this afternoon for the Women’s March, a day after the inauguration of Pre…
Northbound 880 in Oakland is closed due to the volume of people who turned out for today’s Women’s March on Washington, according to Califor…
The Women’s March on Washington is attracting enormous crowds in San Jose.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A strong storm system will bring stormy weather to the Bay Area overnight Saturday. The storm will take shape around …
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for parts of the Bay Area.
A paraglider died on Saturday morning after being pulled from the ocean just off of Pacifica, the North County Fire Authority said.
President Donald Trump’s press secretary is declaring that Trump’s inauguration had the largest audience in history “both in person and arou…
In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women’s marches in the nation’s capital and cities…
On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump on Saturday berated the media over its coverage of his inauguration, and turned a br…
A fire that broke out at a Dublin aquarium store earlier Saturday morning was caused by an electrical malfunction, according to Alameda Coun…
It’s restaurant week in the Bay Area! Yelp’s Community Director Stephanie Yolish was in studio today with KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez to tell us …
A 15-year-old boy was left in critical condition after a drive-by shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Salinas, according to police.
A man called the E-911 Center to report his weed had been stolen late Wednesday morning.
At least four busy streets are closed in Walnut Creek due to the mass crowds of peace marchers, according to the Walnut Creek Police Departm…
More than 120 Washington, DC. restaurants, bars, distillers, and retail stores are donating a portion of their profits to diversity causes d…
A number of Facebook users are reporting they received a notice about ‘suspicious activity’ on their accounts.
Wearing pink, pointy-eared “pussyhats” to mock the new president, hundreds of thousands of women massed in the nation’s capital and cities a…
It took about 34 years, but a sailor finally got a response to a message he stuffed into a plastic bottle and tossed into the Atlantic Ocean…
Emergency crews pulled out four more survivors from the rubble of a hotel crushed by an avalanche and were searching Saturday for more who m…
A bus carrying Hungarian school students home from a skiing trip to France slammed into a highway barrier in northern Italy and caught fire,…
