$10M raised to help families of 5 officers slain in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (AP) — About $10 million has been raised in private donations for the families of five police officers killed last summer by a sniper in Dallas.

Mayor Mike Rawlings and leaders of two foundations on Tuesday announced the donated money will also benefit nine officers injured in the July 7 attack.

Gunfire broke out during a downtown Dallas demonstration against police shootings nationwide. Four Dallas officers and a Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer were fatally shot before the sniper was killed by police.

The two groups — Assist the Officer Foundation and The Dallas Foundation — helped create trusts for the families of Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith, Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, Officer Michael Krol and Officer Patricio Zamarripa, plus DART Officer Brent Thompson.

Donations ranged from $5 to more than $250,000.