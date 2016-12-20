14-year-old armed with gun arrested in Fairfield

(KRON)- A resident in Fairfield left an anonymous tip on Sunday leading to the arrest of a 14-year-old armed with a handgun.

The 14-year-old, whose name is not being released, was arrested and booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall, according to police.

Officers responded to the anonymous tip at about 6:30pm from a resident in the area of Parkway Gardens where the juveniles were gambling in the nearby park.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the juveniles ran, but they were all detained nearby. One of the juveniles was found armed with a loaded Colt .357 revolver, said police.

The 14-year-old was arrested, while the other juveniles were released to their parents.