5 dead in Colombia Boeing 727 plane crash

PUERTO CARRENO, Colombia (KRON) — Five people have been killed after a Boeing 727 cargo plane crashed near Puerto Correño on Tuesday night, according to CNN affiliate KOMO.

They said the Boeing 727-200, belonging to the Colombian company Aerosucre, took off from Germán Olano Airport and was headed to Bogota when it crashed just three minutes after takeoff.

Boeing has released a statement on the accident.

Boeing is saddened to hear of the crash of an Aerosucre Colombia 727-200 cargo airplane near Puerto Carreno, Colombia. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who perished, as well as our best wishes for the recovery of those injured. Boeing stands ready to provide technical assistance under the direction of government investigating authorities.

