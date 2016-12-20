All westbound lanes of Highway 237 at 85 shut down due to crash in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — All westbound lanes of Highway 237 at Highway 85 have been shut down due to a solo-car crash in Mountain View on Tuesday night, according to police.

The driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Drivers should expect delays, police said.

CHP San Jose is handling the investigation.

Minor injury solo crash at westbound Hwy 237 + SR 85. WB lanes shut down, so expect some delays. @CHPSanJose is handling insvestigation. pic.twitter.com/Po7VSpjj7A — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) December 21, 2016

