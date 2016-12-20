All westbound lanes of Highway 237 at 85 shut down due to crash in Mountain View

By Published: Updated:
(Mountain View police/Twitter)
(Mountain View police/Twitter)

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — All westbound lanes of Highway 237 at Highway 85 have been shut down due to a solo-car crash in Mountain View on Tuesday night, according to police.

The driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Drivers should expect delays, police said.

CHP San Jose is handling the investigation.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s