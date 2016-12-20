California Supreme Court halts death penalty measure

By Published:
FILE - This Sept. 21, 2010, file photo shows the death chamber of the new lethal injection facility at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. The number of people executed in the United States in 2015 dropped to the lowest level since 1991 as states impose fewer death sentences and defendants in capital cases have access to better legal help. The Death Penalty Information Center, a group that opposes executions and tracks the issue, said 28 inmates were executed this year. Thats down from 35 last year and far below the peak of 98 in 1999. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The California Supreme Court has halted implementation of a voter-approved measure intended to speed up the appeals process for Death Row inmates.

The court put Proposition 66 on hold on Tuesday to give it time to consider a lawsuit challenging the measure. The lawsuit says the reform measure would disrupt the courts, cost more money and limit the ability to mount proper appeals.

Supporters of the measure have called the lawsuit a frivolous stall tactic.

California voters faced two death penalty measures on the November election. They rejected a measure that would have abolished the death penalty and narrowly approved Proposition 66.

