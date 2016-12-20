ALAMO (KRON)—Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputies have recovered a car following a carjacking in Alamo Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery around 2:30 p.m. at a shopping center on Danville Boulevard.

The victim’s husband called to tell deputies that his wife had been carjacked just 15 minutes earlier.

The woman reported that she was sitting in the driver’s seat of her car with the door open when a suspect forced her out of the car at gunpoint.

The woman was not injured.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message or email: tips@so.cccounty.us.