VIDEO: Group protests Richmond warehouse eviction

RICHMOND (KRON)—A group of artists and their friends in Richmond are worried about the live-work space known as Burnt Ramen.

They’re at a city council meeting Tuesday night upset about the eviction of the people who live there.

After the deadly Ghost Ship fire in Oakland, inspectors came to Burnt Ramen and red tagged it, but the people who live there say they don’t know why. That’s why they gathered at a park Tuesday evening and then marched over to city council.

Brandon Bailey is the organizer of the rally Tuesday.

He says the mayor and city leaders are trying to make an example of them by forcing them to leave their home.

Bailey says the inspectors that red-tagged the property never told them what their infractions were.

“We’re hearing rumors that they’re supposed to either give us our information today or tomorrow as to when, ya know, give us our compliance list so we can figure out what we need to do to meet the codes, which I’m confident we’ll be able to do,” Bailey said.

The group consisted of 50 or 60 Burnt Ramen supporters. Several of them filled out cards to speak during a open forum at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

They haven’t gotten through the agenda yet Tuesday night. It’s a long one and there are a lot of people who want to speak.

The main sentiment from the people KRON4 spoke to is that Burnt Ramen was not set up dangerously like the Ghost Ship warehouse.