Hit-and-run driver wanted for hitting pedestrian in San Bruno

Published:
SAN BRUNO (KRON)—Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run Monday night that critically injured a pedestrian.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. when the victim was struck by a white, mid-sized SUV while walking in the crosswalk on San Bruno Avenue, police said.

The vehicle was turning from southbound Cherry Avenue onto eastbound San Bruno Avenue when the victim was hit.

Police are asking for witnesses who might have seen the crash to call Sgt. Ryan Johansen at (650) 616-7128 or email him at rjohansen@sanbruno.ca.gov.

