Major BART delays system-wide due to equipment problem

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is experiencing major delays Tuesday morning due to an equipment problem on a train in the Transbay Tube, according to BART officials.

BART officials announced the delay at about 9:15 a.m., citing a San Francisco-bound train that was experiencing a propulsion problem, causing it to come to a stop inside the tube.

The train’s operator has put the train under automatic control, allowing it to slowly move toward the Embarcadero station, where technicians are standing by, BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said.

The incident has caused delays of 10 minutes or more systemwide, Trost said.

