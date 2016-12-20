Man accused of causing more than $100K in damages to high school near Santa Rosa

Alexandra O'Brien, KRON Published: Updated:
santa-rosa-high-school

(KRON)-A man was arrested Monday in connection with causing more than $100,000 in damages to Cardinal Newman High School near Santa Rosa.

Andrew Faulkner, 23, of Guerneville, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, felony vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Fire crews responded to an alarm at Cardinal Newman High School on Monday at 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found shattered glass doors, severe damage inside the building throwing objects and breaking interior glass windows.

Deputies from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody without incident.

