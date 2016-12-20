Man attempts to smuggle marijuana into jail in his rectum

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – An Ohio man his in custody after he is accused of breaking into a house, stealing items and then attempting to smuggle marijuana into jail.

Jeffrey Hammons, 27, of Dayton was caught breaking into a house by a neighbor, according to investigators. It happened Nov. 11 in the 100 block of Torrence St. in Dayton.

The neighbor reportedly knew Hammons and called the homeowner to report the burglary. When the homeowner arrived, he noticed a firearm and other items had been stolen, according to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

When police arrested Hammons, investigators suspected that he may have drugs with him.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that Hammons attempted to smuggle marijuana into the jail in his rectum, according to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.