DANVILLE (BCN) — A man who died early Monday morning after his box truck overturned on Interstate Highway 680 in Danville has been identified as 26-year-old Ravikesh Kumar of Sacramento, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.

The crash was reported at 3:24 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway at El Pintado Road.

Kumar apparently struck an abandoned Ford minivan on the right shoulder of the highway, causing his truck to overturn and hit a large metal pole, CHP officials said.

Emergency crews arrived to find him trapped inside the truck. They were able to extract him from the wreckage and take him to a hospital, where he died, according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but CHP officials said it doesn’t appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The truck was carrying hundreds of packages for the U.S. Postal Service, many of which spilled across the highway, closing three of the four lanes and snarling the morning commute for hours.