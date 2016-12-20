SAN MATEO (KRON)—A Pacifica man killed in a solo car crash Friday night has been identified as 49-year-old Jayesh Patel, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.

Patel was reported missing by his wife around 10 p.m. when he did not come back home, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Art Montiel.

Patel was found a little before noon on Saturday after his wife tracked him using a smartphone app, Montiel said.

She called 911 around 11:55 a.m. and CHP officers arrived on the scene. He crashed while driving east on state Highway 92 connector to U.S. Highway 101.

Patel’s Mercedes Benz hit a concrete barrier and then went over the barrier into an open field under the highway interchange, Motiel said.

The car stopped behind a fence and some bushes blocked the view from other drivers, Montiel said.

Officers are still investigating what caused the crash. If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call CHP Officer K. Steinkraus at (650) 369-6261.