VIDEO: William Scott, LAPD veteran, named as new San Francisco police chief

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee announced Tuesday that William Scott has been selected to be the new Chief of the San Francisco Police Department.

Scott, who is African-American, is a 25-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department and heads the department’s 1,700-member South Bureau. He is 52 years old.

Scott will take over as San Francisco’s police chief, replacing previous permanent chief Greg Suhr. Toney Chaplin had been serving as interim chief since May when Suhr resigned following a string of fatal officer-involved shootings in the city.

Scott started working in the Los Angeles Police Department in 1989 and was overseeing the department’s South Bureau before his appointment by Lee.

Statement From Martin Halloran, President of the San Francisco Police Officers Association:

“The POA was supportive of Interim Chief Tony Chaplin during the search process for a new chief. We look forward to meeting William Scott. We anticipate that he will tap into the tremendous talent of the men and women who make up the SFPD. The POA hopes to work closely with him as Chief and we are committed to helping him move the department forward here in San Francisco.”

