People Behaving Badly: Emeryville freeway jumpers

By and Published:
fe0f7c8960664e22a7a1385980b54588

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — According to AAA, the average driver spends 17,600 minutes behind the wheel each year, although some will say they find shortcuts to make their drive shorter.

At least that’s what they think. In one East Bay city, Emeryville, some drivers have found what they believe to be a shortcut.

But is it legal? Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s