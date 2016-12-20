People Behaving Badly: Emeryville freeway jumpers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — According to AAA, the average driver spends 17,600 minutes behind the wheel each year, although some will say they find shortcuts to make their drive shorter.

At least that’s what they think. In one East Bay city, Emeryville, some drivers have found what they believe to be a shortcut.

But is it legal? Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

Tonight at 10

They found a shortcut to avoid being stuck in traffic, or did they?@kron4news @CHPoakland #peoplebehavingbadly pic.twitter.com/bG86XoeupU — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) December 21, 2016

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js