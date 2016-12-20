Santa Rosa woman holds off intruder until police come

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A 46 year-old woman was able to hold of an intruder until officers arrived, according to the Santa Rose Police Department.

The woman was alone inside her home on Stewart Street on Tuesday when 26 year-old Edward Carver broke the glass in her front door and kicked it in, police said.

The woman confronted Carver, told him to get out of her house and released her dog on him, Santa Rosa Police said.

Carver ran into the backyard and the woman called the police, according to police, she then went went outside where the suspect approached her.

With the assistance of a neighbor, the woman threatened Carver with pepper spray and told him to sit down, Santa Rosa Police said.

The suspect eventually complied and cooperated until police arrived and took him into custody.

Carver displayed strange behavior and was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled drug, according to Santa Rosa Police.

Carver received minor injuries from braking the glass door, police said, the home owner was not injured.

Police said victim did not know the suspect and it appeared to be a random incident.

Carver was arrested on felony charges including burglary, vandalism and violation of probation and booked into the Sonoma County Jail, according to police.