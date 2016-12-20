South San Francisco man arrested in possession of loaded and concealed gun

Alexandra O'Brien, KRON Published:
Generic cop lights

(KRON)- A South San Francisco man was arrested in San Bruno in connection with being a felon in possession of a loaded and concealed gun on Sunday.

Luis Espinoza, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm, possession of an unregistered handgun and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

An officer with the San Bruno Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Sunday at 1:13 a.m. on a vehicle in the area of El Camino Real and Jenevein Avenue in San Bruno.

Police said this investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, Espinoza, was in possession of a loaded and concealed gun.

