Southwest Airlines website is back up after being down 2 hours

(KRON)—The website for Southwest Airlines is back up Monday afternoon after being down for almost two hours.

When travelers visited the website, it was urging them not to leave the site.

“We working hard to get you where you want to be,” the website states. “Please do not refresh your browser. We will automatically transfer you to Southwest.com as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

The company issued a statement on Twitter around 12:25 p.m. stating that it is looking into the problem.

“We are aware and investigating current issues with our website, and we have implemented flexible accommodations for those being affected,” Southwest Airlines tweeted.

We are aware and investigating current issues with our website, and we have implemented flexible accommodations for those being affected. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 20, 2016

