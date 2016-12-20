Southwest Airlines website is back up after being down 2 hours

By Published: Updated:
southwest

(KRON)—The website for Southwest Airlines is back up Monday afternoon after being down for almost two hours.

When travelers visited the website, it was urging them not to leave the site.

“We working hard to get you where you want to be,” the website states. “Please do not refresh your browser. We will automatically transfer you to Southwest.com as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

The company issued a statement on Twitter around 12:25 p.m. stating that it is looking into the problem.

“We are aware and investigating current issues with our website, and we have implemented flexible accommodations for those being affected,” Southwest Airlines tweeted.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s