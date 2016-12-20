Steph Curry to auction off custom-made shoes to benefit Oakland Fire relief

OAKLAND (KRON)—Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry is expected to auction-off his two pairs of specifically designed Under Armor shoes to raise money for the Oakland Fire Relief fund.

The shoes were custom-made to pay respects to the 36 people who lost their lives in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire earlier this month.

“We were all devastated by the news of this tragedy and the loss of so many young lives right here in our community,” Curry said in a statement. “My goal in wearing these shoes was to not only honor the victims that lost their lives that night, but also to raise awareness for the relief efforts that are underway. Hopefully through this auction we can help further assist with those efforts.”

The shoes were made by DezCustomz and KreativeCustomKicks as authorized by Curry in partnership with Under Armour.

Curry wore the shoes during the Warriors game versus the New York Knicks last week.

All the money from the charity auction will go to the Oakland Fire Relief Fund on Youcaring.com. It was designed to help victims and families of those involved in the Ghost Ship fire.

