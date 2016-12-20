Three people arrested in Antioch shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON)—Three people have been arrested in a Antioch shooting that injured two people on Monday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Cavallo Road and E. 18th Street when officers responded to reports of shots fired.

Kamani Stelly, 18, of Antioch and Cody Moss, 25, of Antioch were walking when they got into an argument with another group near the Little Caesars. Stelly and Moss were walking back to a apartment when Moss allegedly pulled out a handgun.

Moss handed it to Stelly who then allegedly shot a 26-year-old man who was one of the people they got into an argument with.

At the same time, a car was hit by gunfire that was driving through the area. Three adults and a 5-year-old were inside the car. A 23-year-old woman inside the car was shot.

Both shooting victims were taken to the hospital and had surgery. The male victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. The female victim is in critical condition.

Investigators detained three people of interest and interviewed them. Those three people were Stelly, Moss and 20-year-old Ronvell Scheneck of Antioch.

All three were arrested and booked into the Contra Costa County Jail after officers interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage.

Stelly was booked on two counts of attempted murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Moss was booked on two counts of attempted murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm and other weapons violations. Scheneck was booked on one count of being an accessory after the fact and a probation violation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Gonzalez with the Antioch Police Department at (925)779-6923.