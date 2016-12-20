Two men arrested in stolen car in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — Morgan Hill Police responded to a report of two men breaking into a parked car on the 15000 block of Vineyard Boulevard on Sunday, according to the Morgan Hill Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, a witness said the men left in a red Mitsubishi sedan a with DGDG license plate, police said.

Around 4:30 p.m., Morgan Hill Police received a call that two men were going through mailboxes on the 100 block of La Crosse Drive, according to police.

Upon arriving at the scene, an officer saw the two men leaving in a red Mitsubishi, Morgan Hill Police said.

According to police, when the officer pulled the car over, the male passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran towards a Nob Hill Foods.

The driver, 23 year-old Elijah Gonzalez of San Jose, was arrested at the scene for warrants and driving a stolen vehicle, police said.

The passenger, 35 year-old Ryan Mitchell 35 of San Jose, was found a short distance away and arrested for resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Gonzalez and Mitchell were booked in the Santa Clara County Jail, police said.

When police searched the car, they said they found stolen mail, narcotics, California identification cards and a black BB gun with the orange tip removed.