VALLEJO (KRON)—One person has been killed and another injured after a shooting inside a pawn shop in Vallejo Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Around 3:10 p.m., police received reports of a possible robbery in progress at the business located on the 2500 block of Springs Road.

Vallejo police said they received information that at least one of the two suspects was armed with a handgun, and both suspects were described as wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Two men wearing masks were seen inside the shop on Springs Road around 3:10 p.m., said Lt. Kent Tribble.

One of the suspects was armed with a gun, Trimble said.

Both men left and two people were found inside the pawn shop with gunshot wounds.

The person hurt suffered serious injuries, police said.

One of the suspects also shot and killed a dog that was inside the pawn shop, according to police.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive behind the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Yates at (707)648-4533 or Detective Terry Schillinger at (707)

648-4278.

Video from fatal shooting in Vallejo https://t.co/DHOfn2vr5y — Medic Ambulance (@MedicAmbulance) December 21, 2016

Shooting/ 15:15/ SPRINGS RD/ VALLEJO/ 2 AMBULANCES REQUESTED — Medic Ambulance (@MedicAmbulance) December 20, 2016