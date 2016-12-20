Uber blames glitch for Philadelphia woman’s $28,639 charge

By Published:
File- This March 31, 2016, file photo shows a driver for Uber Technologies Inc., arriving at an authorized customer pick up area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Uber will start keeping a closer eye on its drivers by tracking their speed and sudden acceleration or braking using data from the GPS and other motion sensors in their smartphones. The tests are new for Uber, which is eager to show that it’s making safety a priority, at a time when authorities want to impose stricter rules on its hiring and operations. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren/File)
File- This March 31, 2016, file photo shows a driver for Uber Technologies Inc., arriving at an authorized customer pick up area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Uber will start keeping a closer eye on its drivers by tracking their speed and sudden acceleration or braking using data from the GPS and other motion sensors in their smartphones. The tests are new for Uber, which is eager to show that it’s making safety a priority, at a time when authorities want to impose stricter rules on its hiring and operations. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren/File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ride-hailing giant Uber is blaming a computer glitch for overcharging a “handful” of customers, including one Philadelphia woman whose bank blocked an attempt to charge her more than $28,000 for a ride.

The woman first said she got an email from Uber warning her that her financial information had been hacked. Six days later, Uber sent another email telling her that was wrong and that Uber’s engineering team was aware of the error and fixing it.

The San Francisco-based company says its engineers are working to ensure a similar glitch doesn’t happen again.

Uber says the woman’s bank was never charged the $28,639.14, but a hold for that amount was placed on her account.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s