SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The San Francisco medical examiner’s office has released the identities of two people who were fatally shot Sunday night near a homeless encampment in the city’s Mission District.

The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Lindsay McCollum and 51-year-old Eddie Tate, both residents of San Francisco, according to the medical examiner’s office.

At about 8:45 p.m., officers responded to South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street after learning two people had been shot, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. McCollum was pronounced dead at the scene and Tate was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, according to police.

No arrest was made in the shooting. The suspects were described as two males in their 20s, police said.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and police are seeking a motive.

There are several homeless encampments in the area, according to Kelley Cutler, a human rights organizer with the Coalition on Homelessness.

Cutler said members of the coalition spoke with homeless residents in the area Monday following the fatal shooting.

“A lot of people were very scared,” she said. “They’re still trying to process it.”