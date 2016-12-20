VIDEO: Muni train collides with car near AT&T Park in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Muni train was involved in a collision with a vehicle on Third Street at Mission Rock Street near AT&T Park on Tuesday night, SFMTA spokesman Paul Rose confirmed to KRON4.

According to Paul Rose and SFFD dispatch, there were no reported injuries.

The train will be taken out of service to assess damage, Rose said. The collision happened at around 7:25 p.m., Rose said.

As of 8:30 p.m., the T-Third line resumed service, but delays remain, Rose said.

