VIDEO: San Jose package thieves caught on camera stealing UPS package outside front door

capture5

 

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Package thieves were caught on camera stealing some Christmas spirit on Tuesday in San Jose.

This footage was caught on camera by a home surveillance system.

This champagne Honda Accord could be seen casing the neighborhood and looking for packages to steal off front porches.

Now, the homeowner is hoping someone will recognize the suspects, or their car, and turn them in.

The viewer said he has reported the incident to San Jose police.

Watch the above video to see the package thieves in action.

San Jose package thieves

 

