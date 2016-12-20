VIDEO: Woman arrested for allegedly stealing from “Toys for Tots”

POLK COUNTY, F.L. (KRON)—Florida deputies are investigating a holiday theft that took toys from kids in Polk County who need them most.

Tammy Strickland was arrested for allegedly stealing from “Toys for Tots.”

Strickland is accused of filing more than two dozen fake applications using 140 fake children’s names to get toys from the organization, according to deputies.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called her the real Grinch.

“Well yeah Tammy, you are going some place, you’re going where we lock up Grinches,” Judd said. “It’s called the county jail or Grinch City.”

Strickland is a former volunteer with “Toys for Tots,” deputies said.