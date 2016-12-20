PLEASANTON (KRON) — A woman was robbed by two suspects at gunpoint in a parking lot near the Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton Tuesday morning.

The woman was getting into her car around 11:30 a.m. when two men went up to her. One suspect opened the driver’s door and pointed a handgun at her. He demanded for her to hand over her belongings.

The other suspect walked in front of the car and acted as a lookout.

After the woman gave the suspect her things, the two suspects left in an older, green Honda Civic or a similar looking car.

The first suspect has been described as a Hispanic man around 18 to 20 years old. He is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slender build. The suspect was last seen wearing a beanie, a dark sweater and gray pants.

The second suspect has been described as a light-skinned black man around 18 to 20 years old. He is about 5 feet 4 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt.

Police are still investigating the armed robbery.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Pleasanton police at (925)931-5100.