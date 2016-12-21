17-year-old arrested for allegedly threatening Forestville high school

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)—A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to kill students and staff at a high school in Forestville.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies received a call around 3:45 p.m. from El Molino High School staff. They reported a threatening note was left in a box on the counter of the school office.

No names were listed in the note, but the student specifically stated he would shoot people at the school, according to deputies.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Unit responded and worked closely with school officials to identify the teen. The suspect did not seem to have legitimate intentions to hurt anyone, but deputies and school officials are taking the threat seriously.

The suspect was booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on a felony charge of making threats.