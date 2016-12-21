3-year-old girl found locked inside wooden box; girl’s father among those arrested

WINAMAC, Indiana (KRON) — Three people are facing charges after a 3-year-old girl was found locked inside of a wooden box in Indiana.

The suspects, including the girl’s father, are accused of keeping the child in a box no bigger than a dog cage for nearly a week.

“I’m devastated by it, you know, if they didn’t want them. I’ve tried to tell them all, I’ll take them in a minute,” said Frank Jackson, the grandfather of the child.

Jackson has been working to gain custody of his two grandchildren since his daughter died two years ago. The 3-year-old girl has a 7-year-old brother.

“I just don’t understand why they could do this to the kids, knowing there’s a good home for them to go to,” Jackson said.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies found the girl when they severed a search warrant at a home in Pulaski County, Indiana after receiving a tip.

All three suspects are being charged with neglect of a dependent and face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Five other adults are charged with failing to report the alleged neglect.

The girl is now safe with Child Protective Services.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report

