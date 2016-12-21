Alan Thicke cause of death ruptured aorta

(KRON) Alan Thicke died from a ruptured aorta.

KRON4’s Hollywood partner Entertainment Tonight reports The Canadian actor died of a “ruptured aorta” and a “standard type A aortic dissection,” according to his official death certificate, which ET obtained on Wednesday. The death certificate lists the time interval between the onset of the ruptured aorta and his death as minutes, while the time between the onset of the aortic dissection and his death is listed as three hours.

The actor suffered a heart attack while playing hockey with his 19-year-old son, ET said. He died at a hospital in Burbank.

Thicke was born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada. He was best known for his role as Jason Seaver, the father on the 1980’s ABC Television series “Growing Pains.”

Thicke also hosted the “All New 3’s a Crowd” on the Game Show Network.

Most-recently, Thicke appeared on an episode of the “Full House” spinoff “Fuller House.”

Thicke also appeared on the pilot episode of the NBC drama “This is Us.”

Thicke is the father of singer Robin Thicke.

Thicke was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2013.

Thicke is survived by his wife Tanya Callau and three sons, Brennan, Robin, and Carter.

Alan Thicke’s official cause of death has been revealed. https://t.co/rnxzKMdiNs pic.twitter.com/020ht54ZZw — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) December 21, 2016