Two killed in fiery crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (KRON) –Police are investigating whether drunk driving may have caused a fiery crash that killed two people in Fairfield Wednesday morning.

At 12:25 a.m., police from Fairfield and Vacaville responded to an accident involving two vehicles on Peabody Road just north of Hammond Drive, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, officers saw that the two cars had erupted into flames.

One of the drivers was able to escape but suffered unspecified burns. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Two occupants of the second car were not able to escape and died at the scene. The people who died were inside a Lincoln sedan.

The male driver of a Ford SUV has life-threatening injuries. A bystander was able to help the driver out of the car after the crash.

The victims names have not been released at this time because police are still working to notify the families.

Peabody Road was closed in both directions between Vacaville and Fairfield while authorities investigated the collision, according to police. Peabody Road has since been reopened.

.@FairfieldPolice have Peabody Rd. btw Hammond Dr. & CMF prison closed after fiery crash kills 2. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/cQKgGmsdmx — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) December 21, 2016

Peabody Rd closed between Hammond Dr. and CMF; Fatal traffic collision; Alt route; Vanden Rd. to Peabody Rd or I-80 https://t.co/tTjJHXzQlh — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) December 21, 2016