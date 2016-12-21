Dancing mom steals the show at Warriors game

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Peninsula mom who went viral for her awesome dance moves during a Golden State Warriors game is back and this time she’s on the court.
The Redwood City woman joined the Warriors Dance Team at Oakland’s Oracle Arena during Tuesday night’s game against the Utah Jazz.
The mom, wearing her signature Christmas sweater, danced her heart out in one of the dance team’s performances during a time out.
Enjoy:
💃 💯 pic.twitter.com/1xlPyt9fyf
— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) December 21, 2016