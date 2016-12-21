Hayward bank robbery suspect arrested out of state

HAYWARD (KRON) — A Hayward bank robbery suspect was arrested last week out of state and is expected to be extradited to Alameda County, according to Sgt. Tasha DeCosta on Wednesday.

The suspect is accused of entering the Bay Cities Credit Union at 22777 Main St. in Hayward at around 9:35 a.m. last Thursday. Police said he passed a note to the teller.

The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running west on D Street, police said.

But the suspect was identified and was arrested out of state the next day and a large portion of the stolen money was also recovered, according to police.

The suspect is a 21-year-old Danville resident but police aren’t releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

Hayward police said their investigation into the bank robbery is still ongoing and anyone with information about it should call Sgt. Ryan Sprague at (510) 293-7034.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

