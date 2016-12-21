Intoxicated prowler arrested after breaking into occupied Santa Rosa home

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — An alleged prowler was taken into custody in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon after he broke into an occupied home through a glass door, according to police.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Stewart Street.

The victim, a 46-year-old woman who was home alone, was confronted by a suspect who had entered the residence after kicking in the door.

She yelled at the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Edward Carver, and turned her dog on him, police said.

Carver ran into the back yard as the victim ran out front. He peeked over a fence and saw her, jumped the fence and moved toward her, according to police.

The victim and a neighbor threatened Carver with pepper spray and ordered him to sit down. He complied and was arrested when police arrived.

Officers said he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Carver suffered minor injuries while breaking the glass door, but no other injuries were reported.

Police said the incident appeared to be random, and that Carver was not known to the victim. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and violating the terms of his probation.