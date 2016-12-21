Man found stabbed to death in Oakland park

OAKLAND (KRON) — A man was found stabbed to death in Oakland’s Mosswood Park Wednesday morning, according to police.

At around 7:18 a.m., police responded to the park in the 3500 block of Broadway across the street from Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center.

The man was found suffering multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police have released no information about a possible suspect or motive in the crime.

This is the 82nd homicide in Oakland this year.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call Oakland police homicide investigators at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.