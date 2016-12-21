Man gets 180 years for molesting 3 girls in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY (BCN) — A Marina man was sentenced today to a nearly 180-year prison sentence for molesting three girls in a case that came to light last year, according to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.

Manuel Jesus Jimenez, 42, was sentenced to 179 years and four months to life in state prison for molesting the children, who are all cousins, prosecutors said.

Jimenez was convicted last month of two counts of sexual penetration on a child 10 years old or younger, two counts of forcible lewd acts on a child under 14, seven counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 and three counts of lewd acts on a child who was 14 or 15, prosecutors said.

One of the victims was 9 years old on May 11, 2015, when she saw Jimenez molest her then-15-year-old cousin, according to prosecutors.

The two girls corroborated the story, telling their mothers that the defendant had been molesting them for months, prosecutors said.

Investigators later heard from another cousin who told them Jimenez also inappropriately touched her in the past, according to prosecutors.

The girls who are now 11, 16 and 17 years old, testified during the trial and the jurors commended them for coming forward, prosecutors said.