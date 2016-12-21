CONCORD (KRON) — Police are looking for the man who stole more than a hundred rings worth $218,000 from a Sears in Concord.

The man stole the rings from the Sears at the Sunvalley Shopping Center located at 1001 Sunvalley Boulevard.

The thief waited until the store closed and hid in a black hallway, according to police.

When all the employees left, he smashed a jewelry case and stole 127 rings. The rings have a retail value of $218,000.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information on the case is asked to call Detective Tyler Tucker at 925-603-5828 or email tyler.tucker@cityofconcord.org.

This guy stole 127 rings valued at $218k from #Sears, @ConcordPD tells me. He hid in store, shattered jewelry cases after hours @kron4news pic.twitter.com/KOgWX2XtRt — hermela aregawi (@HermelaTV) December 21, 2016

Concord ring thief View as list View as gallery Open Gallery