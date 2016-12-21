Man steals 127 rings worth $218K from Sears in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — Police are looking for the man who stole more than a hundred rings worth $218,000 from a Sears in Concord.

The man stole the rings from the Sears at the Sunvalley Shopping Center located at 1001 Sunvalley Boulevard.

The thief waited until the store closed and hid in a black hallway, according to police.

When all the employees left, he smashed a jewelry case and stole 127 rings. The rings have a retail value of $218,000.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information on the case is asked to call Detective Tyler Tucker at 925-603-5828 or email tyler.tucker@cityofconcord.org.

