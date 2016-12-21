MORGAN HILL (KRON) — A man accused of assaulting another man with a baseball bat earlier this month has turned himself in, according to a tweet from Morgan Hill police.

Forty-seven-year-old Mark Weber self-surrendered on Wednesday and was taken to the county jail, police said.

According to Morgan Hill police, an unidentified male victim was discovered inside of his home in the 200 block area of Oak Grove Court on Dec. 9.

Police said a first phone call came in around 12:45 p.m. on an in-progress assault between two male subjects and a bat was used as an assault weapon.

A second phone call followed shortly after and the caller stated that Weber had just killed his neighbor with the bat.

The victim was transported by police to a nearby hospital where he was treated for possible life-threatening injuries.