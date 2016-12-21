VIDEO: One person dies in Millbrae hit-and-run

By Published: Updated:
336d145169a440fb96fbd5f7c6ba25c3

 

MILLBRAE (KRON) — One person has died in a hit-and-run in Millbrae Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Ludeman Lane.

When San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found a pedestrian in his 30s lying on the road with major injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators learned the victim was walking eastbound in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that was driving on El Camino Real. The suspected driver was in a small silver or light colored SUV similar to a Toyota RAV4. The car had some damage.

The investigation into the hit and run is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sheriff’s Detective Joe Cang at (650)259-2417 or jcang@smcgov.org or Det. Gaby Chaghouri at (650) 259-2314 or Gchaghouri@smcgov.org.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s