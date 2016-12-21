VIDEO: One person dies in Millbrae hit-and-run

MILLBRAE (KRON) — One person has died in a hit-and-run in Millbrae Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Ludeman Lane.

When San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found a pedestrian in his 30s lying on the road with major injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators learned the victim was walking eastbound in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that was driving on El Camino Real. The suspected driver was in a small silver or light colored SUV similar to a Toyota RAV4. The car had some damage.

The investigation into the hit and run is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sheriff’s Detective Joe Cang at (650)259-2417 or jcang@smcgov.org or Det. Gaby Chaghouri at (650) 259-2314 or Gchaghouri@smcgov.org.