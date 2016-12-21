VALLEJO (KRON) — A woman victimized in a violent Vallejo home invasion robbery is speaking out only to KRON4 on Wednesday.

The mother says her son was forced inside their home Tuesday night by masked gunmen, demanding cash. She describes the frightening ordeal to KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun.

“My computer is over there. That’s the safe. They pried the safe open,” home invasion victim Laurie Jefferson said.

Jefferson told KRON4 the robbers were looking for money.

Jefferson showed KRON4 the mess made of her guest room during a home invasion robbery. It is just one of the several rooms ransacked on at her home on the 300 block of Cimarron Drive in Vallejo.

She says she left for work at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. But 20 minutes later, her adult son came home.

That’s when it happened.

“He went to get the trash cans,” Jefferson said. “That’s when they came up on him. They kept asking, ‘Where is the money? Where is the money? Where is the money?'”

Her son told KRON4 masked men with guns demanded that he show them where the money is located in the house.

“But he didn’t know,” Jefferson said.

That is because there are no large sums of money in the house or anywhere else for that matter, says the single mom making ends meets on a nurse’s salary.

“You know you work so hard for your things, and then somebody just comes and does whatever they want,” Jefferson said.

Her son told KRON4 off camera that the home invasion lasted nearly 30 minutes.

He and his mother both think the four gunmen mistakenly chose their house

“I just go to work and come home and keep to myself. It’s just not fair,” Jefferson said.

With no money to steal, Jefferson says the thieves settled for taking some personal items before leaving.

Jefferson says she reported the incident to the Vallejo police, but so far, there has been no word of any arrests of suspects in this case.