Parts of Bay Area drenched by 400 percent of normal rainfall

(KRON) The Bay Area has received more than its fair share of rainfall since October 1.

The National Weather Service reports the we have seen between 100 and 400 percent of our normal rainfall in the past two and a half months.

There is a strong storm headed for the Bay Area on Friday so there is more rain on tap.

