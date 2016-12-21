(KRON) The Bay Area has received more than its fair share of rainfall since October 1.

The National Weather Service reports the we have seen between 100 and 400 percent of our normal rainfall in the past two and a half months.

Water year update — Many locations wetter than normal since Oct. 1st. Some spots 400+% of normal. #cawx pic.twitter.com/AbM2iaAQdW — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 21, 2016

There is a strong storm headed for the Bay Area on Friday so there is more rain on tap.

Expected rainfall amounts for the upcoming storm which will occur late Thursday night through Saturday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/9gkxZo00ld — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 21, 2016

Here’s a look at our latest snow forecasts for Friday-Saturday along major highways! If you can, Thursday travel is recommended! #cawx pic.twitter.com/I1k0ytcOrZ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 21, 2016