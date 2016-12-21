VIDEO: Benicia garbage truck fire prompts shelter-in-place

(Benicia Fire/Twitter)
(Benicia Fire/Twitter)

 

BENICIA (KRON) — A garbage truck in Benicia has caused a shelter-in-place for three homes on Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the fire department.

The fire happened on La Prenda and East Fifth, firefighters said. A shelter-in-place is optional for others in the area.

There are no evacuation orders, firefighters said.

