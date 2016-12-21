BENICIA (KRON) — A garbage truck in Benicia has caused a shelter-in-place for three homes on Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the fire department.

The fire happened on La Prenda and East Fifth, firefighters said. A shelter-in-place is optional for others in the area.

There are no evacuation orders, firefighters said.

*Update* – La Prenda & E. 5th. 3 houses (residents have been notified) under shelter in place. All others voluntary. No evacuation order. pic.twitter.com/iFpbK4sZRj — Benicia Fire Dept. (@BeniciaFire) December 21, 2016

