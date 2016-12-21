Police search for gunman in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police in San Jose are looking for a gunman who was involved in a shooting Wednesday morning.

At around 2:17 a.m. police responded to Stevens Creek Toyota at 4202 Stevens Creek Boulevard after receiving an emergency request for assistance from the Santa Clara Police Department.

A Santa Clara police officer had seen three men fighting when one of them opened fire.

The shooter fled the scene on foot, but police were able to recover a handgun and detain the other two men involved.

The suspect who got away is described as a black male adult, wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.

Police released one of the two detainees. The other was arrested for delaying/obstructing an officer after he tried kicking out the windows in the patrol car.

No one was injured in the incident.

At this time, police have not pinpointed the motive or circumstances surrounding the situation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 911 or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

No other information is available at this time.

