Police seek gunman in shooting ouside of San Mateo bowling alley

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Police in San Mateo are asking for the public’s help finding the gunman who shot a man outside of a bowling alley.

A 24-year-old Redwood City man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Bel Mateo Bowl on Friday at around 10 p.m., according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was in serious condition. He is now in stable condition and recovering, police said.

Detectives were able to obtain a sketch of the suspect and a picture of the vehicle based on witness statements.

The suspect is a 25 to 30-year-old Hispanic man with a mustache and beard. He’s about 5’6″ and weighs 180 pounds with an average build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect vehicle is a 2000’s Green Mercedes 4 Door, C230 or C240, with a sunroof, rear tinted windows, and paper plates.

Anyone with any information on the incident and/ or the information requested above, please contact Detective Ed Han 650-522-7664 or at ehan@cityofsanmateo.org

San Mateo bowling alley shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery