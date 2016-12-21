Pregnant Phoenix waitress gets $900 tip

PHOENIX, A.Z. (KRON)—Some unexpected holiday cheer for a waitress in Arizona who is expecting a baby.

A customer was getting a takeout order and left a $900 tip.

Phoenix native Sarah Clark is putting in as many hours as she can with a baby on the way and with her fiancé scheduled to have surgery on his knee on Thursday; the couple is in desperate need of cash.

Clark says a customer she’s seen before a pregnant woman gave her an early Christmas gift.

The soon-to-be-mom says the big tip will help buy a fancy crib for her baby.