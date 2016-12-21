Safety tips for shopping during the holiday season

PLEASANTON (KRON)—Many Bay Area residents are shopping at stores during the holiday season searching for the perfect gift to give their loved ones.

An armed robbery at the Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton on Tuesday morning has some residents on edge about going out to the stores.

KRON4 spoke to Sgt. Cox of the Pleasanton Police Department has some advice on how people can stay safe while they are shopping.

Be aware of your surroundings especially when you are carrying packages.

Shop with friends or family.

Report anything that looks suspicious like someone driving slow or looking into car windows.