San Jose DUI checkpoint in place 12/22

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit will be conducting a DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint on Dec. 22, 2016, according to San Jose PD.

The checkpoint will be somewhere within San Jose city limits from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., San Jose PD said.

Police are not releasing the exact location of the checkpoint.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.

Those caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000, according to San Jose PD.

San Jose PD stresses that “In California, alcohol involved collisions led to 1,155 deaths and nearly 24,000 serious injuries in 2014 because someone failed to designate a sober driver.”

Police gave the following recommendation for avoiding drinking and driving.

Drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP, or “DDVIP,” free mobile app for Android or iPhone. The DDVIP app helps find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver, from free non-alcoholic drinks to free appetizers and more. The feature-packed app even has social media tie-ins and even a tab for the non-DD to call Uber, Lyft or Curb” -San Jose Police Department