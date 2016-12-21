CAMPBELL (KRON) — Campbell police have arrested a taxi driver for allegedly sexually assaulting two women and are asking for more possible victims to come forward.

Officers were told of a sexual assault that happened on October 29. The victim reported she was sexually assaulted after she was drinking and was separated from her friends in downtown Campbell.

The woman got into a taxi near a bar and later woke up inside the taxi driver’s home while she was sexually assaulted.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Julio Sanchez of San Jose.Surveillance video from that night helped lead to Sanchez’s arrest.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Sanchez’s arrest, but he did not return home after the investigation. Police found and arrested Sanchez in Madera on Dec. 12 with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Sanchez was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of rape including rape while the victim was unconscious and rape where a person is prevented from resisting by an intoxicating substance.

He is known to work as a taxi driver in the downtown areas of the South Bay which is why they are asking potential victims to come forward.

Anyone who recognizes Sanchez is urged to call the Campbell Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch center at (408) 866-2101.